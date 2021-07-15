Former Deerfield superintendent dies in plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The former superintendent of Deerfield USD 216 died in a plane crash in Iowa Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Slack, 68 and Sharon Slack, 69, both of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, were found in the wreckage. Daniel Slack served as superintendent in Deerfield from 2015 until he retired last year.

The crash happened in Muscatine County, Iowa. Investigators say air traffic controllers lost both radio and radar contact with the aircraft. Law enforcement from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and Muscatine Police Department responded to the area. At or about 2:45, they found the aircraft in a field west of Iowa Route 38 and north of 170th Street.

The fixed-wing, single-engine Piper Cherokee was owned by God Speed Aviation, LLC, and had been in service since March 1972.

The investigation so far indicates the Slacks left Ford Airport near Iron Mountain, Michigan and were headed back to Missouri.

A cause is still unknown, but both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Bureau are on the scene conducting investigations.

Those assisting with this incident include volunteer fire departments from Durant, Wilton, Atalissa and Fruitland, the Muscatine Police and Fire Departments, Muscatine Search and Rescue, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and Reserve Sheriff’s Patrol, Iowa State Patrol, the Muscatine County Salvation Army, and Mills Marine of Muscatine.