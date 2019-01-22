Local

Former Derby teacher accused of child sex crimes enters plea

Posted: Jan 22, 2019 12:24 PM CST

Updated: Jan 22, 2019 12:52 PM CST

Former Derby teacher accused of child sex crimes enters plea

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A former Derby Middle School teacher accused of child sex crimes entered a not guilty plea in Sedgwick County Court.

Cody Chitwood was in Sedgwick County court for an arraignment this morning.

He pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. His jury trial is scheduled to begin sometime in March. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center