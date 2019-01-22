Former Derby teacher accused of child sex crimes enters plea
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A former Derby Middle School teacher accused of child sex crimes entered a not guilty plea in Sedgwick County Court.
Cody Chitwood was in Sedgwick County court for an arraignment this morning.
He pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. His jury trial is scheduled to begin sometime in March.
