Former Emporia State employee wins back pay for retaliation

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has awarded a former Emporia State employee about $64,000 in a lawsuit that contended her contract was not renewed when she complained about racial discrimination.

Angelica Hale and her husband, Melvin Hale, who are Black, filed separate lawsuits in 2016 alleging the school retaliated against them for complaining after a note with a racial slur was found in their department.

A judge ruled in Angelica Hale’s favor in July 2019 but awarded her only $1 in damages. After further motions were filed, the judge on Thursday awarded Angelica Hale $64,303 in back pay and interest.

Her husband’s lawsuit against the school was dismissed in July 2019.

