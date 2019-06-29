Former football coach accused of blackmail and identity theft

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Independence football coach Jason Brown was charged June 28 with 10 criminal counts of blackmail, identity theft and criminal false communication in a bizarre case.

Jason Brown (KSN File photo)

The Montgomery Chronicle reports via Facebook that Brown, a focal point on Netflix streaming series “Last Chance U,” is accused of stealing the identity of an attorney, and using that information to issue cease and desist emails from the The Cochran Law Firm to The Chronicle, starting in October 2018.

The emails were attempts to stop The Chronicle’s “editorial criticism of Brown” following the airing of the Netflix series, which highlighted an altercation between Brown and Garden City Community College football staff according to Larry Markle, Montgomery County Attorney.

https://twitter.com/TheRealCoach_JB/status/1144798856799911936

The Montgomery County Chronicle says more cease and desist emails from the Cochran Law firm of Los Angeles, Calif. came when an incident involving Coach Brown and a German player came to light.

Allegedly, Brown texted “I am your new Hitler” to reprimand or harass the player for breaking team rules. Brown resigned as head coach shortly after the player notified college administrators of the exchange.

After investigation by Montgomery County Sheriff, it was discovered that not only was the lawyer identified in the emails not the sender, but Coach Brown allegedly stole the identity of attorney and sent the emails through a yahoo.com account.

The cease and desist emails were traced back to an IP address on Brown’s computer.

Brown is charged with four counts of blackmail, four counts of identity theft, and two counts of criminal false communication.

No hearing date has been set.