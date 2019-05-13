Former Gander Mountain store to be home to King of Freight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – King of Freight has signed an agreement to acquire the former Gander Mountain store to use as its primary headquarters.

City leaders could vote on approving the deal on Tuesday.

“We’re getting jobs. We’re getting some high-paying job staying in the community,” said city council member, James Clendenin. “And a company that I believe is looking to continue to expand.”

King of Freight has approximately 535 employees in Wichita and is in a phase of rapid expansion. The company plans to redesign the Gander Mountain space.

KSN looked into the WaterWalk property that was part of a grand design in 2004. The WaterWalk space, approved by past council members, originally was designed to include retail, a restaurant and fountains that would shoot flames from the river along with an amitheatre.

“WaterWalk hasn’t been as successful as we have wanted it,” said Clendenin. “Although there is quite a bit of success there. We have the headquarters for realtors there. You have a wonderful condo that is doing well.”

Jeremy Hill with the WSU Center for Economic Development says more jobs downtown could be a boost for the city.

“Employment levels are in Wichita still below its previous peak. Adding jobs now has a great opportunity for overall growth in Wichita,” said Hill. “We are in a tight labor market, but this will add value to the economy. This would also help growth in the housing market.”

KSN asked some of you about WaterWalk and office space jobs on tap for the Gander Mountain building.

“I think maybe it would be great to turn it into some apartment lofts,” said Wichita resident, Joan Dunning. “Or maybe expand the art district and let some artists come in.”

KSN reached out to King of Freight, a freight broker in Wichita, and the company said the CEO was not available to talk on Monday.

KSN talked to one King of Freight employee, who is not a spokesperson, who was on his lunch hour downtown.

That employee confirms the company is doing well, and expanding.

“I think it’s important that we’re expanding our job opportunities in Wichita, bringing more people to the city so we can start to compete with some of the larger cities like Kansas City and Denver,” said Jordan Vierya. “And I think it’s important for us to have more jobs and attract more people here.”

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will amend a lease that would permit a non-retailer for the site according to the council agenda. In return, King of Freight agrees to create at least 400 net new Wichita employees at an average salary of $50,000. The company must create the new jobs within the first five years and must maintain the 400 jobs for a minimum of 10 years.

The lease’s current rent requirement, which was drafted for a retail use, would be suspended if the job requirement is met and would terminate in 10 years if the company maintains the presence of 400 net new jobs in Wichita through the 10-year period.

King of Freight has also agreed to pay for parking spaces at an initial rate of $15/month per space. Revenue from employee parking is estimated at approximately $70,000/year.

Analysts say the city could get up to $170-thousand a year for the next ten years if the deal goes as planned.