Former Garden Plain water operator pleads guilty to making false report

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The former operator of the water system in Garden Plain pleaded guilty today to falsifying a report on the quality of the city’s drinking water, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Arthur Wolfe, 64, Norwich, pleaded guilty to one count of a making a false statement in a report to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that is required by the Environmental Protection Agency. Wolfe certified a bacteriological report in falsely represented water samples taken at the water treatment plant as samples taken at other locations.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 2. He faces a penalty of up to a year in federal prison and a fine up to $100,000.

