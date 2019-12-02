Former Garden Plain water operator sentenced for making false report

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The former operator of the water system in Garden Plain was sentenced to a year on federal probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for falsifying a report on the quality of the city’s drinking water, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Arthur Wolfe, 64, Norwich, pleaded guilty to one count of a making a false statement in a report to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that was required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Wolfe certified a bacteriological report that falsely represented water samples taken at the water treatment plant as samples taken at other locations.

