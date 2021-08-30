Jeff Colyer ends campaign for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has ended his campaign to focus on his health and seek treatment for prostate cancer.

“I believe God put us here to make a difference in people’s lives. I chose to be a doctor to help people and am humbled to serve my fellow Kansans as Governor and Lt. Governor to fight for this wonderful place we call home,” Colyer said.

In a press release, Colyer said he was proud of what we have achieved.

“When I completed my term, we accomplished a lot: more Kansans working than ever before, record household income, record small business formation, and a budget surplus over $1.1 billion (the most ever transferred from one administration to the next).”

The former governor is encouraging Republicans to come together and rally around Derek Schmidt.

Schmidt said he considers Colyer a longtime friend and asks everyone to keep Colyer in their prayers.

As for the governor’s race, I welcome and appreciate Gov. Colyer’s endorsement and agree that now is the time to come together to elect a Republican governor for Kansas next year.” Attorney General Derek Schmidt, (R) Candidate for Kansas Governor

Colyer said he looks forward to returning to his practice and taking care of his patients.

The Kansas Republican Party issued the following statement on Governor Colyer’s announcement: