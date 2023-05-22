Todd Allen, a former Hutchinson police officer, appears on a courtroom monitor as a judge reads the charges against him on Aug. 18, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Hutchinson Police Officer Todd Allen was sentenced Monday to 23.5 years in jail for rape and other charges.

According to Reno County District Attorney Thomas Stanton, Allen pleaded guilty and was convicted of:

One count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Two counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery

Two counts of attempted rape

Two counts of kidnapping

Two counts of rape

Three counts of aggravated sexual battery

Five counts of misdemeanor breach of privacy

Allen has been sentenced to 282 months or 23.5 years in jail. Post-release, he will be on parole.

Allen must also register as an offender his whole life.

The Hutchinson Police Department arrested Allen in August 2022 in connection to several sex cases dating back to 2012. Allen was an officer at the time of some of the reported crimes. He resigned in 2018. Allen previously had 24 counts against him.