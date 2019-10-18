Former ICE agent pleads guilty in foiled Kansas escape plot

In this photo provided by the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew John Pleviak is pictured in a booking photo dated Sept. 4, 2019. Pleviak, a former agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been accused of impersonating an immigration officer during a foiled attempt to help an inmate escape from a local jail in Kansas. (Kingman County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A former agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has pleaded guilty to helping an inmate try to escape from a Kansas jail by impersonating an immigration officer.

Forty-two-year-old Andrew Pleviak pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kingman County District Court to making false information and attempted aiding of escape. He’s also charged in federal court with false impersonation of a federal officer.

Prosecutors say he falsely identified himself as an ICE agent in a foiled attempt last month to free an inmate from the Kingman County jail, about 45 miles west of Wichita. He allegedly provided a sheriff’s deputy a memorandum on ICE letterhead falsely claiming the inmate was an important confidential informant and saying ICE would drop the detainer on him.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 20.

