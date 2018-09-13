Former Kansans bracing for Hurricane Florence

Two former Kansans find their home now in the path of hurricane Florence.

"Coming home and stuff, every pump was full, cars packed out in to the roads waiting to get in," says Donnie Patterson, who lives in Greenville, N.C.

Patterson doesn't sound too worried but coming from Florida, and having dealt with Hurricane Irma, he knows to take precaution.

Patterson says, "Water food, flashlights, it has not harmed me for seven years I am not worried about less than stellar living conditions for a little bit."

His wife, Kerri Patterson, who grew up in Ingalls Kansas, is now fleeing from Florence. She and the pair's two kids are in Atlanta waiting out the storm.

"it is just precaution. We have two little ones, a three year old and a one year old. They are a pain as it is without electricity and no air conditioning. So it made sense for them to load the kids up and go," he says.

Right now, Patterson says he is taking care of business, literally. He works for a boating company which sits close to the water.

"It had probably risen about a foot or so when we came into work this morning," he explains.

His biggest concern was getting the high dollar boats moved and stored at another facility. He says everything else will take care of itself while he waits.

"I am not as concerned. Everything is insured. My family is not here and the rest of it is just stuff."



