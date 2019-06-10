Former Kansas 4th District candidate announces his cancer diagnosis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas congressional candidate, James Thompson, opened up on social media about his diagnosis of a rare form of cancer.

The cancer is known to cause severe head and torso flushing, dizziness, and extreme fatigue, making it unlikely that Thompson will seek a third attempt at running for congress.

Courtesy: James Thompson, Facebook

Thompson, a Wichita attorney who made two highly publicized but ultimately unsuccessful runs for a 4th district congressional seat, announced via social media Sunday that he had been diagnosed with a carcinoid tumor with accompanying carcinoid syndrome.

“Unfortunately, it is unlikely that I will ever have the opportunity to run for office again,” dictated Thompson via Facebook. “I want to say thank you to everyone who encouraged me to run for office again, whether it was congress, mayor, senate, or district attorney.”

Though he says his tumor metastasized in to multiple lesions on his liver, indicating he’s in the later stages, Thompson says the cancer is “slow moving.”

Courtesy: James Thompson, Facebook

The former candidate conveys it is likely he’s “probably had it for many years” and is optimistic he’ll “live for at least a few more.”

The veteran candidly jokes about making a third bid for congress as “Terminal Thompson,” still able to make light of his dilemma.

With the massive support Thompson gained from Kansas democrats during his attempts to topple Ron Estes in 2017 & 2018, in which Thompson came fairly close to a victory, he hopes that his other statesmen and women will be inspired by his example and pick up the mantle.

“My one wish is that people step up to take the baton and continue fighting for a better Kansas.” Thompson says. “Knock doors, make phone calls, get involved in campaigns for candidates who inspire you, and most importantly, run for office at every level.