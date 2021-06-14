Former Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller dies

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller has died at the age of 92. Miller’s son said his father died Friday at home in Mesa, Arizona.

He served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, mostly in Sedgwick County.

He gained notoriety for his hands-on law enforcement philosophy, jumping out of car trunks and seizing liquor on planes and passenger trains crossing the state’s borders.

He was Kansas Attorney General from 1970 to 1974. He was so popular that he won all 105 Kansas counties when he ran for reelection in 1972.

In 1974, he ran for governor but lost to Robert Frederick Bennett.