Former Kansas Gov. Brownback to focus on racial reconciliation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sam Brownback_166304

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2015 file photo, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback speaks at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said he plans to make promoting racial reconciliation a focus of his life as a private citizen after more than a quarter century in politics.

The 64-year-old Republican stepped down as the country’s ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom last week after Democrat Joe Biden took office.

In an interview with the Kansas City Star, Brownback declined to discuss any political plans he may still have but said he’ll now focus on racial reconciliation while continuing to promote religious freedom.

He did not give specifics and declined to discuss whether he had any future political ambitions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories