Former Kansas Gov. Colyer riled by disclosure of personal data

Gov. Jeff Colyer_515337

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer says a Kansas county election office isn’t doing enough to protect him after it accidentally disclosed his Social Security number to a political research firm.

Colyer is running for governor in 2022, with Attorney General Derek Schmidt also seeking the GOP nomination.

The Johnson County election office directed the researcher who received documents containing personal information of Colyer and his wife in April to shred them. But an attorney for Colyer told the office that the researcher’s three-word email assurances weren’t enough to confirm that personal information wasn’t passed on.

Colyer’s attorneys wanted the county to require a signed affidavit.

