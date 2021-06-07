Former Kansas school worker jailed over nude photos of kids

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas police have arrested a former school worker for sexual exploitation of a child.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Riley County police arrested 31-year-old Junction City man Aaron Zachry on Friday.

An attorney for Zachry wasn’t listed on court records Saturday. Police say they got a call about suspicious activity at a Manhattan, Kansas pool Friday.

Police then found nude photos of children on Zachry’s phone. He’s in jail on a $60,000 bond.

Zachry worked as a paraprofessional at Manhattan’s Northview Elementary school from 2018 through the end of this school year. The district says it will cooperate with the police investigation.