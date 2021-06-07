Former Kansas school worker jailed over nude photos of kids

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A single pair of closed handcuffs against a plain white background.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas police have arrested a former school worker for sexual exploitation of a child.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Riley County police arrested 31-year-old Junction City man Aaron Zachry on Friday.

An attorney for Zachry wasn’t listed on court records Saturday. Police say they got a call about suspicious activity at a Manhattan, Kansas pool Friday.

Police then found nude photos of children on Zachry’s phone. He’s in jail on a $60,000 bond.

Zachry worked as a paraprofessional at Manhattan’s Northview Elementary school from 2018 through the end of this school year. The district says it will cooperate with the police investigation.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories