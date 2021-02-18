Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole diagnosed with stage four lung cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator and 1996 presidential candidate Bob Dole has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
Dole addressed his diagnosis in a tweet on Thursday morning.
“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”
Dole is considered one of Kansas’ most well-known politicians, even getting his name on the Veteran Affairs Hospital in Wichita. He served as Senator from 1969 to 1996, when he ran for president unsuccessfully against Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton. Dole was the GOP nominee for the vice-presidency in 1976, serving as Gerald Ford’s running mate.
Dole was born in Russell in 1923 and graduated from high school there before attending the University of Kansas in the fall of 1941. He left after three semesters to serve in the U.S. Army.
In 1945, Dole was critically wounded by shrapnel from injuries he received while serving in Italy during World War II and spent months recuperating from his injuries at the Percy Jones Army Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich.
Dole founded Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on the Kansas University campus. It was dedicated in July 2003. It is a non-partisan forum dedicated to students and public service.
President Donald Trump awarded Dole a Congressional Gold Medal in 2018.
In November 2020, the Honor Flight Network chose Dole as the first member and inaugural chair of its Ambassadors Program.
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. issued the following statement regarding Dole’s diagnosis with stage four lung cancer:
“I have not known a better public servant, a man with a bigger heart, someone more focused on the good of the nation, more opposed to political drama, or a more incredible negotiator than Senator Bob Dole. I am luckiest person on earth to have him as one of my greatest role models, a mentor, and a dear friend.
“Most every day as I walk the halls of the Capitol, I recognize the boots I wear now, were once worn by Senator Dole and on days like this, those boots look mighty large. From his signature legislation for people with disabilities, to helping feed hungry children at schools in impoverished nations across the world, he has been a positive influence for our nation and the world.
“I have zero doubt in my mind Senator Dole will take this challenge head on the same way as other challenges he faced in his life. Just as he did as one of the heroes from our greatest generation, in this battle, Senator Dole will continue to show us the way through hope, resiliency, and perseverance.
“Senator Dole, just as you taught me that when there is ‘any problem too big, just go listen to the people of Kansas,’ please know that the state we both love is behind you, and Laina and I and my entire family of course are behind you. We join all of Kansas in praying for God’s comfort and His healing hand, and peace for you, for Elizabeth, for Robin, and for your entire family during this difficult time.”