Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole diagnosed with stage four lung cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator and 1996 presidential candidate Bob Dole has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Dole addressed his diagnosis in a tweet on Thursday morning.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 1996, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole waves to supporters during his concession speech to supporters at a Washington hotel, with Sen. John Cain, R-Ariz., left, and wife Elizabeth, right. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)

Dole is considered one of Kansas’ most well-known politicians, even getting his name on the Veteran Affairs Hospital in Wichita. He served as Senator from 1969 to 1996, when he ran for president unsuccessfully against Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton. Dole was the GOP nominee for the vice-presidency in 1976, serving as Gerald Ford’s running mate.

Dole was born in Russell in 1923 and graduated from high school there before attending the University of Kansas in the fall of 1941. He left after three semesters to serve in the U.S. Army.

In 1945, Dole was critically wounded by shrapnel from injuries he received while serving in Italy during World War II and spent months recuperating from his injuries at the Percy Jones Army Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich.

This is a 1945 file photo of Sen. Bob Dole recuperating from injuries received while serving in Italy during World War II. (US Army via AP)

Dole founded Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on the Kansas University campus. It was dedicated in July 2003. It is a non-partisan forum dedicated to students and public service.

President Donald Trump awarded Dole a Congressional Gold Medal in 2018.

In November 2020, the Honor Flight Network chose Dole as the first member and inaugural chair of its Ambassadors Program.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. issued the following statement regarding Dole’s diagnosis with stage four lung cancer: