Former Kansas utility worker plans to change plea in water tampering case

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas utility worker accused of remotely tampering with a public water system’s cleaning procedures has notified a federal court that he plans to change his plea.

Wyatt Travnichek was indicted in March with remotely accessing the Post Rock Rural Water District’s systems in March 2019, about two months after he quit his job with the utility.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charge. He’s accused of shutting down the facility’s cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

When he worked for the utility, he would monitor the water plant remotely by logging into its computer system.

A notation entered in the docket on Monday shows his change-of-plea hearing is set for Oct. 20 before U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse in Topeka.