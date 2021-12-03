Former KCPD officer named new Lawrence chief of police

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence City Manager Craig Owens announced on Friday the hiring of Rich Lockhart as the new chief of the Lawrence Police Department.

Lockhart previously served a 26-year career with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department before retiring in 2016. He then served as the police chief for the Warrensburg, Missouri Police Department before accepting the position with the City of Lawrence.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Rich to the City of Lawrence,” Owens said. “Rich brings a wealth of experience from his previous positions, and we are excited to have him join our team and help us make Lawrence a community where all people feel safe and secure.”

For the position, Lawrence underwent a national recruitment effort led by Ralph Andersen Associates, a nationwide executive recruitment firm.

“I am looking forward to working with the Lawrence community and the members of the Lawrence Police Department,” Lockhart said. “I want to thank Mr. Owens and the members of the search committee for this incredible opportunity.”

Lockhart will begin his position on Jan. 16, 2022.

