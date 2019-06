WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former killer turned babysitter is now set to go to trial in a child rape case.

Clifford Cox was in court Tuesday for his arraignment. He entered a not guilty plea to a number of counts including rape, aggravated indecent liberties and criminal sodomy.

Police said the victim is a child he was babysitting.

Cox did time for a Cowley County murder in the 1980s. His new trial is set for July 29.