Former Lake Afton Observatory employee enters plea in misappropriated fund case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former employee of Lake Afton Public Observatory in Goddard has returned $1,600 in misappropriated funds as part of a plea deal, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Harold Henderson, 56 of Wichita, returned the funds in the form of a cashier’s check on Thursday and entered a plea to a single misdemeanor count of giving a worthless check. A judge sentenced Henderson to time served.

Henderson was the director and treasurer for the observatory until 2019, where he was authorized to use a debit card and checkbook to make official purchases for the organization. A financial audit showed several unauthorized transactions totaling $1,604.90 from August 2017 to March 2019.

He was charged in April of this year with misdemeanor theft, but those charges were reduced to giving a worthless check in return for full reimbursement to the observatory.