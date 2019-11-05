Former Marshall county clerk convicted of misuse of public funds

Local

by: Bob Thibault

Posted: / Updated:

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The former Marshall County Clerk was convicted of felony misuse of public funds according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Sonya L. Stohs, 44, of Marysville, pleaded guilty in Marshall County District Court to one count of felony misuse of public funds.

District Judge John L. Weingart accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 7 at 11 a.m.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service that showed between May 2013 and April 2019, Stohs used funds belonging to Marshall County to pay for various personal items, in excess of $100,000.

Assistant Attorney General Adam Zentner of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories