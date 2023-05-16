WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Major Leaguer Darryl Strawberry was in Wichita on Tuesday night to deliver a message of hope at the inaugural Wichita Christian Forum.

Strawberry, who battled cancer and addiction throughout his 17-year career in the MLB, spoke at Eastminster Church on the east side of Wichita. He had a message for those going through the same things he went through: Never give up.

“I tell parents all the time, continue to pray,” Strawberry said. “It’s not up to you to see the change. You may not see it in the natural, but you may see it in the supernatural. My mother got a chance to see what she prayed for. If I had quit, I would never be standing here today.”

The three-time World Series champion and eight time All-Star said he is speaking around the country using his platform for “the right reasons.”

“I realize the importance of helping other people is greater than anything I’ve ever done on a baseball field,” Strawberry said.