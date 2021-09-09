Former Olathe teacher found guilty of stalking young girl

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former Olathe teacher has been convicted of reckless stalking of a young girl he taught at an elementary school.

Fifty-nine-year-old James Loganbill of Lenexa was found guilty Wednesday after the girl, who is now 12, testified against him.

Loganbill admitted to police in March 2020 that he was obsessed with the girl in his classroom at Meadow Lane Elementary School. He took 230 photos and 31 videos of the girl’s legs and buttocks.

The girl was 10 at the time. Loganbill’s sentencing is set for Nov. 3. His attorney said he would try to overturn the conviction on appeal.