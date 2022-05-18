WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s former police chief disagrees with how the City of Wichita is handling the recent controversy involving a dozen police officers, but his concern is not just over that case. Gordon Ramsay sent a letter to the mayor and Wichita City Council members saying that they should look into what is going on at the top levels of City Hall.

The controversy that is getting the most attention is the dozen officers who are accused of sharing discriminatory images and text messages and made light of the use of force by officers. A committee that reviewed how the City handled the case found the discipline “was not appropriate given the seriousness of the offenses.”

The texting happened while Ramsay was still Wichita’s police chief. He left the position March 1, citing personal reasons. He is now running for sheriff in St. Louis County in Minnesota. In his letter to the mayor and the council, he said, “…there is more going on here than meets the eye.”

“The real purpose is to distract attention from the inappropriate interference of the Human Resources Director in the disciplinary system of the WPD and to deflect it onto the very people who brought forward significant ethical and operational concerns,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay has said that he told the city manager about the texting incident shortly after it was discovered. He also said he talked to the city manager about unethical involvement in police discipline cases many times.

In an April 21 press conference, City Manager Robert Layton was asked how much he knew about the text messages and the investigation prior to it becoming public.

“I can’t recreate a memory I don’t have. I don’t want to get back into that discussion about what was done, especially early in the investigation,” said Layton at the April press conference. “That’s why I committed to the community, to the mayor and council, that we would investigate this situation. We had the text messages. We know what happened, and what I asked the committee to do is take a look at the appropriateness of the follow-up actions that were taken by the police department and prepare recommendations on how we can move forward.”

In his letter, Ramsay said “The City Manager appointment of the H.R. Director to the Committee charged with investigating how the texting case was handled was a flagrant conflict of interest.”

Ramsay said he witnessed past requests for information manipulated, information left out, and consultant reports changed to fit the requested narrative. He said some police employees are concerned about retaliation by City administration if they speak out. Ramsay said the employees have sought whistleblower protection.

“It is clear you are not aware of all the factors creating a troubled culture at the top levels of City Hall,” he said. “Many are afraid to speak up.”

Ramsay said he is willing to testify under oath. He wants an independent review that answers directly to the mayor and the council regarding:

Every Police Department employee discipline case overturned or changed by the Human Resources Manager (or H.R. Department) going back 10 years, associated investigative reports, findings and action taken.

Every ethics complaint, corruption complaint or any similar complaint made against the H.R. Manager or H.R. Department, associated investigative reports, findings and action taken.

Every complaint, grievance, objection, or similar complaint made against or about the H.R. Manager or the H.R. department reference their involvement in police discipline and associated investigative reports, findings and action taken.

Police management requests for police contract negotiations in 2021 and which of those requests were included in the approved and current contract.

Every change made to the police contract in the last 13 years and examine the operational impacts.

Complaints of racial, age or sexual discrimination made by City employees to H.R. over the last 10 years, associated investigative reports, findings and action taken.

Who makes the policy decision to keep public employee discipline records closed contrary to national best practices.

KSN News is reaching out to the City for its response to Ramsay’s letter. Layton has not commented publicly on Ramsay’s letter. Mayor Brandon Whipple said he is unavailable to comment because he is at an event. He implied that he would respond afterward.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.