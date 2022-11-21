Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay talks to KSN on Dec. 17, 2021, about his decision to leave the WPD. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Chief of Police Gordon Ramsay has joined three of his former deputy chiefs in their claims against the City of Wichita. His attorney says that on Monday, Ramsay filed the required notice of his intent to file a lawsuit.

Attorney James Thompson says Ramsay is joining Deputy Chiefs José Salcido and Chester Pinkston and former Deputy Chief Wanda Givens in their claims about corruption and injustice in the City. Ramsay left Wichita earlier this year and was recently elected sheriff of St. Louis County, Minnesota.

Deputy Chief Jose Salcido (Courtesy Wichita Police Department) Deputy Chief Chester Pinkston (Courtesy Wichita Police Department) Former Deputy Chief Wanda Givens (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

“This is not a ‘disgruntled employee’ but rather a unified display by the most senior leadership of the police department, which is unprecedented for any department anywhere in the country and should itself serve as a clear sign that there are serious problems within our city government,” Thompson said in a statement.

The deputy chiefs filed their required notice to sue in September. Ramsay and the deputy chiefs have said they tried to deal with a small number of SWAT members and officers whose beliefs and attitudes “are inconsistent with the principles necessary for proper 21st-century policing.” However, they said their efforts were resisted or outright defied by City Manager Bob Layton, Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Ramsay is asking for damages of $400,000, which he wants to be put toward hiring an independent investigator into ethical complaints against City leaders and all complaints and finding to be made public in every case.

He also wants a public apology and payment for legal costs and fees. He wants the City to change its policy to make citizen complaints about City employees’ public information along with findings and any discipline received.

Ramsay wants Layton and Bezruki to recuse themselves from any independent third-party review. And he wants the immediate resignation of Layton and Bezruki.

KSN News is looking through Ramsay’s 15-page notice in which he details his concerns. We will update this story with more information.

KSN is also reaching out to the City, Layton, Bezruki, and the FOP for their response.