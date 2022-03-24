WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Robert M. Gates, U.S. secretary of defense from 2006-2011 and former director of the CIA, will kick off Wichita State University’s inaugural Craig W. Barton Speaker Series this spring.

Gates, who grew up in Wichita, will be the featured speaker in the moderated discussion at 6 p.m. April 27, in WSU’s Wiedemann Hall.

The event is free and open to the campus and the public.

The new speaker series was created as another opportunity to encourage free expression, critical thinking, and the engaging in discourse of various perspectives.

Gates is the only secretary of defense in U.S. history to be asked to remain in office by a newly elected president. Gates served eight U.S. presidents across both parties. President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.