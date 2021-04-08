Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headed to Fox News as contributor

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fox News has signed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a contributor. The CEO of Fox, Suzanne Scott, made the announcement in a press release.

Pompeo, a diplomat, public servant, entrepreneur and attorney, will offer analysis across all Fox platforms, including FNC and Fox Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming. He will make his first appearance on Friday’s Fox & Friends.

Pompeo served as the nation’s 70th Secretary of State from April 2018 to January 2021. He previously served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Pompeo was elected to four terms in Kansas’ 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017. He attended the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as a cavalry officer patrolling the border between East and West Germany during the Cold War. Upon leaving active duty, Pompeo graduated from Harvard Law School.