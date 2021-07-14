Former Sedgwick County Commissioner David Bayouth passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County shared the news of former county commissioner David Bayouth’s passing via Twitter Wednesday. Bayouth served on the county commission from 1987 through 1999.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Former County Commissioner David Bayouth who proudly served our community from 1987 through 1999. We are grateful for his service to Sedgwick County. Our thoughts are with his family during this time. pic.twitter.com/qTevTe0tDY — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) July 14, 2021

In a Twitter message, Sedgwick County said Bayouth was instrumental in organizing the Central Street Summit between the Wichita City Council and Sedgwick County.

Bayouth’s family confirmed that he passed peacefully in his sleep.

During the first week of April, KSN covered a story on Bayouth as being the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in his own home. At the time, Bayouth was unable to leave his house without the use of an ambulance due to several health issues, making it nearly impossible for him to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A few days later, Bayouth became the first person Home Health & Hospice of Kansas was able to vaccinate in the comfort of his own home.