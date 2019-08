SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy can no longer be an officer in Kansas.

Raymond Paredes was arrested in October for domestic violence.

In April, Paredes pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training has since revoked his law enforcement certification.

Paredes has not been with the sheriff’s office since March.