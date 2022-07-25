WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Sedwick County detention deputy Dustin Burnett, who was arrested and charged for crimes related to security breaches at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility, has received three additional charges.

Dustin Burnett (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

On top of being charged on suspicion of two counts of official misconduct; destroy/tamper/conceal felony evidence, Burnett is now also being charged on suspicion of three counts of unlawful sexual relations.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the charges arose after two female inmates reported inappropriate sexual contact with Burnett. The alleged sexual contact occurred on Sunday, July 17.

After an investigation by detectives, the three additional charges were added.

According to the Sedgwick County Jail inmate search, Burnett is still in the Sedgwick County Jail as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

An investigation is ongoing. Burnett is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 1. His bond is set for $150,000.