Former Sedgwick County firefighter, Pink Heals Wichita chapter founder dies after battle with COVID-19

Richard Janne (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Sedgwick County firefighter has died following his battle with COVID-19. Richard Janne passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Following his retirement, Janne started the Pink Heals Wichita chapter supporting women with cancer. He drove a pink firetruck all over Kansas supporting the cause.

In 2011, KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann got a sneak peek of the truck before it was unveiled in the Riverfest parade. The truck was named after Richard’s wife Nicki Janne, who battled breast cancer and passed away in 2014.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his wife Gaye with expenses.

