Former Shocker Legends Return for Jeff Hill Future All-American Basketball Camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita State legends Xavier McDaniel, Lynbert “Cheese” Johnson and Aubrey Sherrod return to Wichita as one of the main contributors behind the Jeff Hill Future All-American Camp Hosted by Drake legend Jeff Hill.

The camp which brought in over 300 kids to the Next Level Hoops Academy, is aimed to help low income athletes from ages seven to 17. Campers are put through drills to help them improve on fundamentals and other skills that help them experience the game of basketball.

For almost 40 years, Jeff Hill has been providing kids the will to make it on and off the court. “It makes me feel god to know that kids are returning back to this camp,” Hill says in regards in regards to the camps attendance, “I’ll tell you what, were just getting more and more popular.”

Along with teaching the kids skills on the court, The coaches provide life lessons, and advise campers that education is just as important as basketball skills.