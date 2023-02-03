WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in Sedgwick County District Court.

A news release from the District Attorney’s office says it received a complaint from a consumer, saying Source Motors, LLC, and its owner, Carlos Brown, failed to provide a title to them. The buyer was over 60 years of age and is considered a “protected consumer” under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to the DA’s office.

An investigation by the DA’s Consumer Protection Division discovered Source Motors and Brown failed to deliver a title within 60 days and issued multiple 60-day temporary registration permits in violation of Kansas law.

Brown and Source Motors will have to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution to the consumer, as well as $40,000 in civil penalties for the KCPA violations, in addition to other costs and expenses, totaling $45,94.72. In addition, Brown has been permanently banned from selling motor vehicles in Kansas, according to the news release.

KSN attempted to reach out to Source Motors but received no response.