Former Wichita lawyer sentenced for embezzlement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former lawyer in Wichita was sentenced on Tuesday to 36 months in custody for embezzling from clients according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Christopher O’Brien, 69, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an estate. In his plea, O’Brien admitted he embezzled more than $132,000 from the bankruptcy estate of Roger L. and Maria K. Altis while he was representing the couple.

O’Brien was ordered to pay restitution of more than $603,000. He voluntarily surrendered his license to practice law in Kansas.

