Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer has died

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Carl Brewer, the former mayor of Wichita, has died at the age of 63.

KSN confirmed the news with Brewer’s sister. She says he died from ongoing health issues.

Current Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says Brewer passed away overnight. He says Brewer was a great mentor to him and to many others.

KSN is working on this story. Look for updates throughout the day on KSN and KSN.com.

