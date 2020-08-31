Former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer honored with veterans banner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former veterans were honored Sunday in Wichita, one of them being former Mayor Carl Brewer, 63, who died back in June.

“Carl was very proud of his many years of service in the Kansas Army National Guard and really felt that his military training is what shaped him into being a leader in the military and also the civilian life,” said Kathy Brewer, Carl’s wife.

Brewer proved himself a man who served Wichita. He spent 14 years in local government, eight of them as mayor. But his service began in the National Guard.

“First of all with Captain Brewer, when I was a young lieutenant, I was assigned to his unit. I learned many good things about leadership, managing people, working well with others,” said Rick Moreno, Veterans Unidos and Kansas Honor Banner official.

Moreno knows that Brewer’s 22 years of military service is something to honor. His goal now is to honor Brewer and others who gave to this country by giving them a banner.

“One is for former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer. 22 years in the National Guard. The other one is Paul Buster Sanchez, community activist and Vietnam Veteran, and he served in the National Guard,” Moreno explained.

Brewer’s wife, Kathy, says he took those skills and applied them to serving Wichita.

“Just the comradery that he talked about with the men and he talked about the discipline, I think it is just helping people that he was in it because they did things that could help others which is what he always liked to do,” she said.

Sunday was another final salute.

“I was very, very pleasantly surprised,” Brewer said.

You can find more information on the Kansas Honor Banners website on their website and also by going to the Veterans Unidos Facebook page.

