Former Wichita nurse pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, mistreatment of dependent adult, drug charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Wichita nurse has been found guilty of Medicaid fraud, mistreatment of a dependent adult, and drug possession according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Melissa Ann Seiber, 41, yesterday pleaded guilty in Sedgwick County District Court to three counts of Medicaid fraud, one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult in a nursing facility and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division.

The crimes took place between June 2018 and November 2019 while Seiber was employed at three nursing facilities in Wichita on three separate occasions.

A judge accepted Seiber’s plea and scheduled sentencing for December 15.

