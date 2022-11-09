Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay talks to KSN on Dec. 17, 2021, about his decision to leave the WPD. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%.

Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons.

“I am leaving WPD for the betterment of my family as they are the most important thing in my life, and we are at a time when it is most important I am there for them,” he wrote in his resignation letter to City Manager Robert Layton. “Serving as a police chief is a demanding lifestyle, and all too often, family has come second.”

His letter also mentioned his father’s battle with cancer.

Ramsay has been with the WPD for almost six years. He arrived toward the end of January 2016. Before that, he served as the chief of police in Duluth, Minnesota, for nearly ten years.

Duluth is the county seat of St. Louis County. The county in northeast Minnesota borders Canada.

The City of Wichita has had interim police chiefs since Ramsay’s departure. Last month, the City announced that it has hired Joseph Sullivan as the new chief. He starts in December.