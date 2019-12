WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A judge on Friday said former Wichita police officer Dexter Betts is immune from prosecution because his use of force was justified.

In December 2017, Betts was on a domestic violence call. While inside a home, he told investigators a dog charged at him. Betts fired his gun but missed the dog. Bullet fragments ricocheted and hit a girl in the eye.

