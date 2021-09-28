Former Wichita police officer pleads guilty to misconduct

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to a year of probation after he admitted he helped a woman avoid arrest back in 2019.

On Monday, Matthew Powell waived a trial, entered a plea of official misconduct and was granted probation. If he violates probation, he will serve a year in jail. As a condition of his probation, Powell agreed to give up his law enforcement certification and report to a parole officer.

A probable cause statement says that on May 3, 2019, Powell told a woman who was wanted on a warrant that officers were coming to arrest her. The woman was taken into custody about two weeks later.

Powell has been employed as a police officer for seven years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories