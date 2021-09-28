Former Wichita police officer pleads guilty to misconduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to a year of probation after he admitted he helped a woman avoid arrest back in 2019.

On Monday, Matthew Powell waived a trial, entered a plea of official misconduct and was granted probation. If he violates probation, he will serve a year in jail. As a condition of his probation, Powell agreed to give up his law enforcement certification and report to a parole officer.

A probable cause statement says that on May 3, 2019, Powell told a woman who was wanted on a warrant that officers were coming to arrest her. The woman was taken into custody about two weeks later.

Powell has been employed as a police officer for seven years.