Former Wichita police officer to lead WSU police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former member of the Wichita Police Department (WPD) is the new police chief at Wichita State University (WSU).

Guy Schroeder, a captain of the WSU Police Department, has been chosen to head the department. Schroeder served as the interim chief since Sept. 5, after replacing Chief Rodney Clark.

Chief Schroeder has been with the WSU Police Department since 2014. Before that, he was an officer with the Wichita Police Department for 33 years. At the WPD, he served in various roles, including an officer, drug enforcement administration, detective work, SWAT team commander and undercover operations.

WSU Finance and Administration Vice President Werner Golling announced Schroeder’s promotion.

“During his time serving as interim chief of police, Schroeder has stepped up to the challenge, performed admirably and proven himself worthy of the position,” he said. “He cares deeply about WSU and our students, faculty and staff. I am very confident in his ability to lead our police department’s outstanding officers and team members to serve the WSU campus community.”