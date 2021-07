WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Wichita Public Schools teacher is accused of child sex crimes.

On Saturday night, Shawn Wingfield was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The district’s website said Wingfield was a gifted teacher at Northwest High School. However, a district spokesman said he is no longer employed.

Wingfield is held in jail on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to have a first appearance in Sedgwick County Court Monday afternoon.