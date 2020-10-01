Former Wichita State president to be paid for consulting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita State University president who abruptly resigned last week will be paid a reduced salary until June 2021 for unspecified consulting services.

The agreement with the Kansas Board of Regents also requires Jay Golden to limit his presence on the Wichita State University campus.

It prohibits him from having official communications with faculty, staff or friends of the university _ except for those related to consulting services the interim or acting president may request.

The agreement was provided to The Associated Press in response to an open records request.

