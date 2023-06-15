WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former teacher for the USD 259 school district has been sentenced for aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

According to the Office of the District Attorney (DA), 33-year-old Christin Covel from Tulsa has been sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child. She will be serving two years and 10 months for each count consecutively.

Her sentence includes lifetime post-release, and she must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

On Feb. 9, Covel pled no contest to the above crimes.

Last January, Covel was arrested in Tulsa, where she was working as a math teacher, and brought back to Wichita to face charges of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of unlawful sexual relations. The incidents happened between 2018 and 2019 but were not reported to the police until December 2021.

According to a probable cause affidavit released to KSN News on Jan. 18, 2022, the teen, who was attending Mead Middle School at the time, reported that Covel viewed their relationship as a “lover relationship” and that she became “touchy” and would text her scenarios on Snapchat about doing inappropriate things. A detective retrieved nearly 10,000 text messages from Snapchat of conversations between the two.

Covel is to turn herself into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday morning.