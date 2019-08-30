Former Wichitan preparing for second hurricane in two years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In two years, one former Kansan will experience two hurricanes.

“We are definitely going to get the outer bands,” says former Wichitan Josh Mackamul. “We won’t get the eye of it, but we are definitely ready for the outer bands, and we will get a lot of rain.”

Mackamul moved from Kansas to North Carolina in 2018. That’s when Hurricane Florence hit. Mackamul says he was at a safe distance.

“The wind reminded me of like, 40-50 miles per hour, when we had storms back home so it was not too bad,” Mackamul says.

From there, Mackamul moved to Alva, Florida. Now, Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the state. Mackamul took time to beat the lines today and get his supplies. He says lines were long, and many shelves and freezers were completely empty.

“The lines were going back through the aisles, and people were getting wood and shutters and different things and lots of water going out,” he says. “Then ,we went to Walmart, and it was just packed. Everybody was just getting all the water.”

He says gas was also a popular item. He says the lines got so long that the gas station in his town ran out of gas and were turning away cars.

“I am expecting 60-70 miles per hour gusts,” Maskamul says.

To make sure he could still cook and eat during the storm, Mackamul says he bought a new charcoal grill.

“We have four boys so we want to make sure we have enough food for them if we are without power,” he explains.

Mackamul believes his experience with Hurricane Florence last year combined with his roots in Kansas he is ready.

“It is a lot like it is back home when we have the ice storms, everybody wants to go out and get everything and that is what it reminds me of,” he says.

Mackamul says he also has shutters ready if there is heavy wind and debris.

