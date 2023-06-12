WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former captain of the Wichita Police Department will not have to go to trial if he completes a diversion program.

Wendell Nicholson (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Earlier this year, Wendell Nicholson was charged with eight felony computer crimes the day after he retired from the force. He had been with the WPD for 29 years. In a probable cause affidavit, investigators alleged that he leaked police information 87 times to unauthorized people.

KSN News has learned that on May 23, prosecutors and Nicholson’s defense team moved to have the case placed on the Deferred Prosecution Docket. Judge Jeffrey Syrios signed off on it.

As part of the Order Granting Diversion, Nicholson admits to the investigators’ findings.

It says, “The defendant stipulates and agrees that the allegations of the Complaint/Information are true and factually correct. Defendant admits he is guilty of the charges alleged in this case.”

Nicholson and his attorney signed the form, as did the prosecutor and the pretrial diversion coordinator.

Under the agreement, Nicholson must stay in Kansas, obey the law, report to the diversion office each month, pay $160 to the district attorney’s office, pay court costs of $195, and pay the $33 jail processing fee.

If he violates any terms of the diversion, the case could still go to trial.