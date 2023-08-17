WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lem Moore, who served as the interim police chief for the Wichita Police Department from March 2022 to Sept. 2022, has found a new home.

The City of Derby announced Thursday in a news release Moore has been named deputy police chief for the Derby Police Department.

Derby says Moore will be responsible for budgetary spending, internal investigations, management of department and personnel training, special project management and other items as needed.

“We are excited to have Lemuel Moore as the newest member of the Derby Police Department,” said Derby Police Chief Brandon Russell. “His experience and insight will be invaluable to the department and the community as a whole.”

Moore spent 31 years with the WPD in a variety of roles, working as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer, neighborhood watch coordinator, an Exploited and Missing Children Unit investigator, and an undercover narcotics detective.

Moore was also tasked with the interim role of Wichita Police Chief after former WPD chief Gordon Ramsay stepped down in March 2022.

“I am committed to providing the best public safety services to the City of Derby,” Moore said in a news release. “My goal is to strive for the best possible results while showing the residents of Derby the utmost respect.”