Former WSU student sues over December data breach

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita State University student has filed a federal lawsuit against the school over a December data breach that exposed the personal information of thousand of current and former students.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Michael Bahnmaier, of Wichita, filed the lawsuit earlier this month seeking class-action status.

The lawsuit accuses WSU of negligence and of waiting too long to alert those whose personal information may have been stolen.

University officials have said hackers targeted in early December a historical database where WSU kept the names, email addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers of students. It did not inform those whose information may have been stolen until March 6.

Here’s a statement from the university in regard to questions about the December data breach:

Wichita State University recently learned of the class action lawsuit filed in connection with a data security incident that occurred in December. While we are fully evaluating the legal claims and causes of action, we do not believe the lawsuit has merit. The university has no indication at this time that personal information was misused. However, the university takes the protection of the personal information of each and every member of its community very seriously and is offering a year of identity monitoring services to potentially affected individuals.

