Fort Hays State to host technology education fair

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Fort Hays State University is getting ready to host the annual Western Kansas Technology Education Fair, Friday, April 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kansas junior high and high school students in technology education classes will bring their projects to be displayed and judged at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The event is open to the public. Visitors will be able to view the projects which range from wood furniture and metal works to CAD drawings and drafting. Face masks are required.

In addition to the displays, there will also be several live competitions during the day, including communication, metric 500 racing, tech challenge (quiz bowl) and problem solving.

“We are excited to be able to host the annual technology fair this year. Having this event means area high school and middle school students and their technology teachers will be on the Fort Hays State University campus and that is good news!,” Kim Stewart, chair of the department of applied technology.

FHSU students run the entire fair.